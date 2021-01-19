Shah Rukh Khan’s Comeback Film Confirmed by Deepika Padukone. Know the Details here!

FeaturedBollywoodEntertainment
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
Mumbai, 19/1: Finally, the wait over Superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback film has come to an end. SRK’s ‘Happy New Year’ co-star Deepika Padukone has confirmed that she will be starring against Khan in Yash Raj Films’ ‘Pathan’.

Deepika in an Interview with Femina said, “So, I immediately started with Shakun Batra’s film, which is a relationship story that we haven’t seen in Indian cinema before. Then there is Pathan, an action film with Shah Rukh Khan, next is Nag Ashwin’s multilingual film with Prabhas.”

 “Then I am doing which is a remake of Anne Hathaway’s movie The Intern, which is so relevant in today’s times when you have the millennial and the older generation coming together. And then, the most famous story coming out of our country, Mahabharata, in which I am playing Draupadi; I want to tell that story to the world,” Deepika added.

YRF’s ‘Pathan’ is directed by Siddharth Anand. The film also stars John Abraham as the antagonist. Repeatedly the film will have cameos from Salman Khan and Hrithik Roshan.

Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in the 2018 film ‘Zero’. Fans are awaiting his next film for the last two years. A formal announcement regarding ‘Pathan’ is yet to be made by the production house Yash Raj Film.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
