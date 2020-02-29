Indian Women’s team achieved 4th Consecutive victory.

Junction Oval, 29/2: Indian women’s team defeated Sri Lanka women’s team by 7 wickets in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup. Previously, Sri Lanka batted first and set a target of 114 with the help of a brilliant batting display from Chamari Atapattu(33 of 24), Kavisha Dilhari (24 of 16). For India Radha Yadav took 4 wickets.

India chased down the target in just 14. 4 over with the brilliant batting performances from Shefali Verma (47 of 34) Deepti Sharma was not out for 15. Radha Yadav is adjudged as the man of the match.