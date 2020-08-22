Indians are using 83 crore rupees sanitizer a day, Market of 30 thousand crores in 5 months

With the spread of Coronavirus Crisis, scientists, researchers, and health experts considered sanitizer to be the most effective weapon against the global pandemic. Scientists said that if people continue to wash their hands every 20 minutes and keep sanitizing repeatedly on exiting, then there is little possibility of infection. The result was that the sanitizer disappeared from the market in one stroke. Even people had to buy sanitizer after paying many times the price. Consumption of sanitizer increased very fast in the country. Due to this, the size of the country’s sanitizer market has increased 7 to 8 times in the midst of the Corona crisis.