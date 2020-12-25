India’s economy is recovering faster: RBI

COVID-19 Updates World 79,767,036 World Confirmed: 79,767,036 Active: 21,860,590 Recovered: 56,156,490 Death: 1,749,956

USA 19,111,326 USA Confirmed: 19,111,326 Active: 7,555,137 Recovered: 11,219,123 Death: 337,066

India 10,147,468 India Confirmed: 10,147,468 Active: 282,506 Recovered: 9,717,834 Death: 147,128

Brazil 7,425,593 Brazil Confirmed: 7,425,593 Active: 785,739 Recovered: 6,449,822 Death: 190,032

Russia 2,963,688 Russia Confirmed: 2,963,688 Active: 539,735 Recovered: 2,370,857 Death: 53,096

UK 2,188,587 UK Confirmed: 2,188,587 Active: 2,118,962 Recovered: N/A Death: 69,625

Turkey 2,100,712 Turkey Confirmed: 2,100,712 Active: 146,305 Recovered: 1,935,292 Death: 19,115

Italy 2,009,317 Italy Confirmed: 2,009,317 Active: 593,632 Recovered: 1,344,785 Death: 70,900

Germany 1,614,326 Germany Confirmed: 1,614,326 Active: 400,245 Recovered: 1,184,400 Death: 29,681

Pakistan 467,222 Pakistan Confirmed: 467,222 Active: 38,511 Recovered: 418,958 Death: 9,753

China 86,913 China Confirmed: 86,913 Active: 320 Recovered: 81,959 Death: 4,634

Mumbai, 25/12: The Reserve Bank of India on Thursday said that India’s recovery from the covid 19 shock is faster than expected. RBI in its ‘State of the economy’ report stated that there are some obstacles but India’s recovery is on a faster trajectory.

RBI said, “Since the assessment presented in the last month’s Article, more evidence has been turned in to show that the Indian economy is pulling out of COVID-19’s deep abyss and is reflating at a pace that beats most predictions”.

The report also cited India’s GDP which is expected to be in positive in Q3 of 2021. According to the report the economic recovery is because of improving COVID situation in the country.

“India is bending the Covid infection curve: since mid-September, barring localised surges, infections are slanting downwards week after week, and the recovery rate1 is nudging 95 per cent,” said the report.