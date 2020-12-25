Salman Khan has a special message for all the religions on Christmas

COVID-19 Updates World 79,764,330 World Confirmed: 79,764,330 Active: 21,858,334 Recovered: 56,156,103 Death: 1,749,893

Mumbai, 25/12: on the occasion of Christmas, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has a special message for Hindu, Musalman, Sikh, and Isai. He released a special video for his fans. He used various Indian musical instruments to send across his message of communal harmony. In the video, he is seen playing a sitar. He is accompanied by people with sarangi, Shehnai, and even a dhol. They all played Jingle bells on the occasion of Christmas.