Salman Khan has a special message for all the religions on Christmas

FeaturedEntertainmentTop Stories
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 79,764,330
    World
    Confirmed: 79,764,330
    Active: 21,858,334
    Recovered: 56,156,103
    Death: 1,749,893
  • USA 19,111,326
    USA
    Confirmed: 19,111,326
    Active: 7,555,137
    Recovered: 11,219,123
    Death: 337,066
  • India 10,147,468
    India
    Confirmed: 10,147,468
    Active: 282,506
    Recovered: 9,717,834
    Death: 147,128
  • Brazil 7,425,593
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 7,425,593
    Active: 785,739
    Recovered: 6,449,822
    Death: 190,032
  • Russia 2,963,688
    Russia
    Confirmed: 2,963,688
    Active: 539,735
    Recovered: 2,370,857
    Death: 53,096
  • UK 2,188,587
    UK
    Confirmed: 2,188,587
    Active: 2,118,962
    Recovered: N/A
    Death: 69,625
  • Turkey 2,100,712
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 2,100,712
    Active: 146,305
    Recovered: 1,935,292
    Death: 19,115
  • Italy 2,009,317
    Italy
    Confirmed: 2,009,317
    Active: 593,632
    Recovered: 1,344,785
    Death: 70,900
  • Germany 1,614,326
    Germany
    Confirmed: 1,614,326
    Active: 400,245
    Recovered: 1,184,400
    Death: 29,681
  • Pakistan 467,222
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 467,222
    Active: 38,511
    Recovered: 418,958
    Death: 9,753
  • China 86,913
    China
    Confirmed: 86,913
    Active: 320
    Recovered: 81,959
    Death: 4,634

Mumbai, 25/12: on the occasion of Christmas, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has a special message for Hindu, Musalman, Sikh, and Isai. He released a special video for his fans. He used various Indian musical instruments to send across his message of communal harmony. In the video, he is seen playing a sitar. He is accompanied by people with sarangi, Shehnai, and even a dhol. They all played Jingle bells on the occasion of Christmas.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.