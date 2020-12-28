India’s first ever driverless Metro Train flagged off by PM Modi

-
New Delhi, 28/12: India’s first-ever driverless metro train on Delhi’s Magneta line was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi via press conference on Monday. PM also launched the National Common Mobility Card on the Airport Express Line.
Prime Minister said, “The inauguration of the first driverless metro train shows how fast India is moving towards smart systems. Today Delhi Metro is being connected to the National Common Mobility Card. A few decades ago, when the impact of urbanisation and the future of urbanisation were both clear, the country saw a different attitude.”
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was also present at the event.