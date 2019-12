New Delhi,29/12: India’s Koneru Humpy outclassed China’s Lei Tingjie in a dramatic Armageddon battle to win the Women’s World Rapid Chess Championship in Moscow, Russia.

Meanwhile, Norway’s Magnus Carlsen claimed the men’s World Rapid chess title in the space of a few minutes at the same venue on Saturday.

Humpy had stopped playing chess for nearly two years from 2016 to 2018 because she became a mother. But within a year of returning to the game, she has won a prestigious title.