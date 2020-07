Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, IndiGo airlines started laying off employees. It also extends extending compulsory leave without pay (LWP) for others. Airlines said “We will need to bid adieu to 10% of our workforce. This pandemic has forced us to re-evaluate our best-laid plans.”

The salary of pilots under training will be reduced by 75%. The trim for all line released pilots will be revised upwards to around 45 percent.