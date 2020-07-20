Assam police is giving social distancing message due to Shahrukh Khan’s signature pose, Meme went viral

One of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s memes is becoming very viral on social media. This meem has now been tweeted by the Assam Police as well as has given a special message. Through this meme, the police are spreading awareness about social distance. To fit the theme of this meme, the police have also shared dialogue of Baazigar, which has been twisted slightly by the police.

In this viral, you can see that Shahrukh has a masked face on his face, in which his arms are pointing to keep the distance from each other during the coronavirus epidemic and he is wearing a mask. The punchline of this meme is – ‘Just keep this distance.’ Let us tell you that to avoid the coronavirus, two people have to be 6 feet away from each other.