Indore Police made man do sit ups for driving Porshe during lockdown..Video Viral

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
Indore, 27/4: Indore Police made a man do sit-ups for violating lockdown rule and driving luxury vehicle Porshe during the lockdown. He also didn’t wear the mask so the strict action was taken. But the person accused that, he was returning from his work and showed the pass to the police, but the police didn’t listen to his word and gave him punishment and started filming it.

