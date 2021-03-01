ଓଲଟିଲା ଆମୋନିଆ ଗ୍ୟାସ ଟ୍ୟାଙ୍କର

-
World
WorldConfirmed: 114,764,389Active: 21,903,886Recovered: 90,315,902Death: 2,544,601
USA
USAConfirmed: 29,256,742Active: 9,036,625Recovered: 19,694,337Death: 525,780
India
IndiaConfirmed: 11,112,241Active: 168,589Recovered: 10,786,457Death: 157,195
Brazil
BrazilConfirmed: 10,551,259Active: 885,208Recovered: 9,411,033Death: 255,018
Russia
RussiaConfirmed: 4,257,650Active: 348,121Recovered: 3,823,074Death: 86,455
UK
UKConfirmed: 4,176,554Active: 1,148,388Recovered: 2,905,317Death: 122,849
Italy
ItalyConfirmed: 2,925,265Active: 422,367Recovered: 2,405,199Death: 97,699
Turkey
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,701,588Active: 100,785Recovered: 2,572,234Death: 28,569
Germany
GermanyConfirmed: 2,450,294Active: 124,107Recovered: 2,255,500Death: 70,687
Pakistan
PakistanConfirmed: 581,365Active: 22,098Recovered: 546,371Death: 12,896
China
ChinaConfirmed: 89,912Active: 210Recovered: 85,066Death: 4,636
ଗଞ୍ଜାମ,୧ ।୩(ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ଜାତୀୟ ରାଜପଥରେ ଓଲଟିଲା ଗ୍ୟାସ୍ ଟ୍ୟାଙ୍କର । ଗଞ୍ଜାମ ଜିଲ୍ଲା ହୁମା ଫାଣ୍ଡି ନିକଟ ପୁଇଁତଳାରେ ଘଟିଛି ଏହି ଦୁର୍ଘଟଣା । ଆମୋନିଆ ଗ୍ୟାସ୍ ଭର୍ତ୍ତି ଟ୍ୟାଙ୍କର ଓଲଟିପଡିଥିବା ଜଣାପଡିଛି । ପାରାଦୀପରୁ ବିଶାଖାପାଟଣା ଯାଉଥିବା ବେଳେ ଟ୍ୟାଙ୍କରଟି ଦୁର୍ଘଟଣାଗ୍ରସ୍ତ ହୋଇଛି । ଜାତୀୟ ରାଜପଥର ଗୋଟିଏ ପାର୍ଶ୍ୱ ବନ୍ଦ ରହିଛି । ଖବର ପାଇଁ ଘଟଣାସ୍ଥଳରେ ରମ୍ଭା ପୋଲିସ ପହଞ୍ଚି ସ୍ଥିତି ଅନୁଧ୍ୟାନ କରୁଛି । କିନ୍ତୁ ଟ୍ୟାଙ୍ଗରରୁ ଗ୍ୟାସ୍ ଲିକ ହୋଇନଥିବା ଫାଣ୍ଡି ଅଧିକାରୀ ସୂଚନା ଦେଇଛନ୍ତି ।