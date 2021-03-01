ଓଲଟିଲା ଆମୋନିଆ ଗ୍ୟାସ ଟ୍ୟାଙ୍କର

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
ଗଞ୍ଜାମ,୧ ।୩(ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ଜାତୀୟ ରାଜପଥରେ ଓଲଟିଲା ଗ୍ୟାସ୍ ଟ୍ୟାଙ୍କର । ଗଞ୍ଜାମ ଜିଲ୍ଲା ହୁମା ଫାଣ୍ଡି ନିକଟ ପୁଇଁତଳାରେ ଘଟିଛି ଏହି ଦୁର୍ଘଟଣା । ଆମୋନିଆ ଗ୍ୟାସ୍ ଭର୍ତ୍ତି ଟ୍ୟାଙ୍କର ଓଲଟିପଡିଥିବା ଜଣାପଡିଛି । ପାରାଦୀପରୁ ବିଶାଖାପାଟଣା ଯାଉଥିବା ବେଳେ ଟ୍ୟାଙ୍କରଟି ଦୁର୍ଘଟଣାଗ୍ରସ୍ତ ହୋଇଛି । ଜାତୀୟ ରାଜପଥର ଗୋଟିଏ ପାର୍ଶ୍ୱ ବନ୍ଦ ରହିଛି । ଖବର ପାଇଁ ଘଟଣାସ୍ଥଳରେ ରମ୍ଭା ପୋଲିସ ପହଞ୍ଚି ସ୍ଥିତି ଅନୁଧ୍ୟାନ କରୁଛି । କିନ୍ତୁ ଟ୍ୟାଙ୍ଗରରୁ ଗ୍ୟାସ୍ ଲିକ ହୋଇନଥିବା ଫାଣ୍ଡି ଅଧିକାରୀ ସୂଚନା ଦେଇଛନ୍ତି ।

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
