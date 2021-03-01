Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu receives Covid 19 shot

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
Chennai, 1/3: Vice-President of India Venkaiah Naidu has received the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine at a government hospital in Chennai. Earlier today PM Narendra Modi had received the vaccine shot.

“I took my first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at Government Medical College, Chennai today. I will be taking the 2nd dose after 28 days,” the Vice President said on Monday (March 1) in a tweet.

Mr. Naidu has appealed to people to get themselves vaccinated as soon as possible.

“I appeal all the eligible people to get themselves vaccinated proactively and join in the fight against novel coronavirus,” Naidu tweeted.

 

 

