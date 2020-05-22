iPhone 12 specs leaked

iPhone users are eagerly waiting for the launch of the brand new iPhone12. According to reports, all the specifications, of the new iPhone are leaked.

iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Max will feature dual rear cameras, which will presumably consist of a wide-angle lens and an ultra-wide camera. The primary camera will be a 64 MP camera. There may be a chance of next-generation Samsung OLED display with screen size of following

iPhone 12: 6.1-inch (same as iPhone 11)

iPhone 12 Pro: 5.4-inch (vs 5.8-inch iPhone 11 Pro)

iPhone 12 Pro Max: 6.7-inch (vs 6.5-inch iPhone 11 Pro Max

The new iPhone will be powered by the A14 Bionic processor.iPhone 12 may be launched before Christmas