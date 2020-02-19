iPhone 9 to be launched on March 31!

New Delhi, 19/2: Popular smartphone making company is likely to launch its latest iPhone, iPhone9 on March 31. This development came after, recent speculation that the production of the iPhone hampered due to the Coronavirus outbreak. The iPhone may be named as iPhone 9 or iPhoneSE2.

The iPhone SE 2 or iPhone 9 is speculated to have a 4.7-inch screen similar to the iPhone 8 and iPhone 7. It is expected to come with 3GB RAM with a storage capacity of 64GB or 128GB. The iPhone 9 is expected to bring back the Touch ID button and will reportedly have a single rear camera and thick bezels. On the inside, the phone will have Apple’s latest A13 Bionic processor, the same as the iPhone 11 series.