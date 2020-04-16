iPhone SE(2020) launched ..Know the Price

Apple has launched its latest iPhone SE with A13 bionic chip which powered iphone11 and iPhone11Pro for just Rs 42,500. The new iPhone features a 4.7-inch Retina HD display, paired with Touch ID. The new iPhone is available in red, white and black colors. It is water- and dust-resistant with an IP67 rating for water resistance up to 1 meter for 30 minutes. The iPhone SE (2020) features a single-camera with a 12-megapixel f/1.8 aperture. iPhone SE 2020 also brings Portraits shots to the front camera.