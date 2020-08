IPL 2020: The COVID-19 test result of Chris Gayle is out

Ahead of the Indian Premier League 2020, there is a good news for King XI Punjab. The explosive opener Chris gyle tested coronavirus negative.

Reportedly, Gayle has reportedly undergone tests for the novel coronavirus after he had attended the birthday party of Usain Bolt,.

Usain Bolt tested Coronavirus positive. He took to Twitter to announce the news.