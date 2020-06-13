IPL 2020 to be hosted in Sri Lanka!

Due to Coronavirus pandemic, IPL 2020 is being postponed indefinitely which originally scheduled to be held on May .BCCI is exploring all the options to conduct IPL. Meanwhile Sri Lanka’s cricket board offered to arrange the cash rich league in Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka on Saturday announced it would further relax the Covid-19 curfew in the country. The curfew, currently in force from 11 pm to 4 am daily, will be enforced for only 4 hours from midnight to 4 am daily from Sunday, June 14..So it could be a option for BCCI to arrange IPL there.