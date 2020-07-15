IPL 2020 to be played in Dubai!

Fans are eagerly waiting for the 13th season of the Indian Premier League and they can get big news soon. The BCCI has an Apex Council meeting on 17 July. In this meeting there may be a discussion about the possibility of IPL to be held in Dubai has increased due to the increasing havoc of Coronavirus in India.

According to BCCI sources, the possibility of getting IPL in Dubai is increasing. Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, It is almost impossible to arrange the Indian premier league in (IPL) in India.

In such a situation, the board has less choice and the possibility of getting IPL in Dubai is increasing. All issues will be discussed in the Apex Council meeting on the 17th. But the BCCI is going to declare it only if ICC decides to postpone the T20 World Cup.