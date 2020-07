Army Chief And Rajanath Singh to visit Ladakh on July 17-18

New Delhi,15/7: Indian army chief Manoj Mukund Naravane will accompany union home minister Rajnath Singh in a two-day visit to Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir. They will visit forward locations in Ladakh.

This development arose amidst tensions along the India-China border. Indian and Chinese armies are in talks for the next stage of disengagement.