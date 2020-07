IPL 2020 to be played in UAE between September to November!

According to reports, BCCI governing body has decided to host the cash rich Indian Premier League in UAE .IPL could be held between September to November.This season of IPL could be curtailed.

BCCI Apex Council meeting was held via teleconference on FridayIPL was suspended until further notice after it missed the April-May deadline due to the Covid-19 pandemic