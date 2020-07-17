Covid-19 pandemic severely tested resilience of all nations: PM

UncategorizedBreaking NewsFeaturedNational
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0 10

NewDelhi,17/7: While addressing & Social Council (ECOSOC) Session, 2020, via video conference ,Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the COVID-19 has tested the resilance of allcall  He also put emphasis on the fact that India’s healthcare system ensures best recovery rate in the world.In India people fight against the Coronavirus as a movement.

He also said that,India is home to one-sixth of humanity. We are mindful of our weight and responsibility. We know that if India succeeds in achieving its development objectives, it will go a long way in achievement of global goals.

 

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.