Covid-19 pandemic severely tested resilience of all nations: PM

NewDelhi,17/7: While addressing & Social Council (ECOSOC) Session, 2020, via video conference ,Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the COVID-19 has tested the resilance of allcall He also put emphasis on the fact that India’s healthcare system ensures best recovery rate in the world.In India people fight against the Coronavirus as a movement.

He also said that,India is home to one-sixth of humanity. We are mindful of our weight and responsibility. We know that if India succeeds in achieving its development objectives, it will go a long way in achievement of global goals.