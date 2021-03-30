IPL 2021: BCCI Scraps this Controversial Rule from the Tournament. Find Out Details!

-
World
128,262,723
WorldConfirmed: 128,262,723Active: 21,977,892Recovered: 103,479,926Death: 2,804,905
-
USA
31,033,801
USAConfirmed: 31,033,801Active: 6,961,375Recovered: 23,509,220Death: 563,206
-
Brazil
12,577,354
BrazilConfirmed: 12,577,354Active: 1,293,839Recovered: 10,969,247Death: 314,268
-
India
12,095,855
IndiaConfirmed: 12,095,855Active: 540,687Recovered: 11,393,021Death: 162,147
-
Russia
4,528,543
RussiaConfirmed: 4,528,543Active: 284,102Recovered: 4,146,408Death: 98,033
-
UK
4,337,696
UKConfirmed: 4,337,696Active: 389,902Recovered: 3,821,179Death: 126,615
-
Italy
3,544,957
ItalyConfirmed: 3,544,957Active: 565,993Recovered: 2,870,614Death: 108,350
-
Turkey
3,240,577
TurkeyConfirmed: 3,240,577Active: 234,239Recovered: 2,975,108Death: 31,230
-
Germany
2,796,400
GermanyConfirmed: 2,796,400Active: 211,901Recovered: 2,507,900Death: 76,599
-
Pakistan
663,200
PakistanConfirmed: 663,200Active: 48,566Recovered: 600,278Death: 14,356
-
China
90,190
ChinaConfirmed: 90,190Active: 173Recovered: 85,381Death: 4,636
New Delhi, 30/3: The next season of the Indian Premier League will start on April 9. Meanwhile, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), has taken a major decision. It has removed the soft signal rule from the IPL. Indian team captain Virat Kohli also demanded that the soft signal rule should be removed as such decisions could change the trend of the match.
The BCCI has decided that the third umpire will not have the authority to send soft signals to the umpire on the field before referring the decision. Earlier, if the umpire used to approach the third umpire for a decision, then he had to give his decision first under a soft signal. Apart from this, now the third umpire will also be able to change the field umpire’s decision of No-ball and Short Run.