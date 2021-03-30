IPL 2021: BCCI Scraps this Controversial Rule from the Tournament. Find Out Details!

FeaturedSportsTop Stories
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 128,262,723
    World
    Confirmed: 128,262,723
    Active: 21,977,892
    Recovered: 103,479,926
    Death: 2,804,905
  • USA 31,033,801
    USA
    Confirmed: 31,033,801
    Active: 6,961,375
    Recovered: 23,509,220
    Death: 563,206
  • Brazil 12,577,354
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 12,577,354
    Active: 1,293,839
    Recovered: 10,969,247
    Death: 314,268
  • India 12,095,855
    India
    Confirmed: 12,095,855
    Active: 540,687
    Recovered: 11,393,021
    Death: 162,147
  • Russia 4,528,543
    Russia
    Confirmed: 4,528,543
    Active: 284,102
    Recovered: 4,146,408
    Death: 98,033
  • UK 4,337,696
    UK
    Confirmed: 4,337,696
    Active: 389,902
    Recovered: 3,821,179
    Death: 126,615
  • Italy 3,544,957
    Italy
    Confirmed: 3,544,957
    Active: 565,993
    Recovered: 2,870,614
    Death: 108,350
  • Turkey 3,240,577
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 3,240,577
    Active: 234,239
    Recovered: 2,975,108
    Death: 31,230
  • Germany 2,796,400
    Germany
    Confirmed: 2,796,400
    Active: 211,901
    Recovered: 2,507,900
    Death: 76,599
  • Pakistan 663,200
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 663,200
    Active: 48,566
    Recovered: 600,278
    Death: 14,356
  • China 90,190
    China
    Confirmed: 90,190
    Active: 173
    Recovered: 85,381
    Death: 4,636

New Delhi, 30/3: The next season of the Indian Premier League will start on April 9. Meanwhile, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), has taken a major decision. It has removed the soft signal rule from the IPL. Indian team captain Virat Kohli also demanded that the soft signal rule should be removed as such decisions could change the trend of the match.

The BCCI has decided that the third umpire will not have the authority to send soft signals to the umpire on the field before referring the decision. Earlier, if the umpire used to approach the third umpire for a decision, then he had to give his decision first under a soft signal. Apart from this, now the third umpire will also be able to change the field umpire’s decision of No-ball and Short Run.

 

 

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.