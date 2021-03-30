Gold Prices Depletes Further on Holi, Silver Prices also takes a Hit!

On Monday, gold MCX futures slipped below Rs 44,000. During this time, gold also touched an intraday low of Rs 43,320 per 10 grams.

New Delhi, 30/3: If you want to buy gold, then you have a great chance, gold has remained around 45,000 for the past several weeks. But now the prices have also slipped below Rs 44,000 per 10 grams. Due to poor global cues, gold fell by Rs 792 per 10 grams to close at Rs 43,850 yesterday.

On Monday, gold MCX futures slipped below Rs 44,000. During this time, gold also touched an intraday low of Rs 43,320 per 10 grams. However, on April futures of gold on MCX, there is a slight strength of 250 rupees, although the price is still below Rs 44,000. If you take a look at the past week, then on last Monday, gold was at Rs 44,905 per 10 grams, since then gold has become cheaper by more than 1000 rupees.

There is also a chance of shopping in silver. On Monday, silver reduced 646 rupees per kg, which continues even today. May futures of silver on MCX are trading at Rs 63,880 per kg with a weakness of Rs 300 today.
On Monday last week, silver was at Rs 66,331 per kg, during the week, silver has been broken by more than Rs 2,200.

The highest level of silver was Rs 79,980 per kg. According to this, silver is also cheaper by 16,000 rupees than its highest level. Today, May futures of silver are trading at Rs 63,800 per kg.

