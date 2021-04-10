IPL 2021: DC wins the toss and elected to Bowl First

COVID-19 Updates World 135,517,401 World Confirmed: 135,517,401 Active: 23,562,963 Recovered: 109,022,270 Death: 2,932,168

USA 31,805,293 USA Confirmed: 31,805,293 Active: 6,878,066 Recovered: 24,352,334 Death: 574,893

Brazil 13,375,414 Brazil Confirmed: 13,375,414 Active: 1,234,595 Recovered: 11,791,885 Death: 348,934

India 13,243,917 India Confirmed: 13,243,917 Active: 1,074,188 Recovered: 12,001,104 Death: 168,625

Russia 4,632,688 Russia Confirmed: 4,632,688 Active: 271,760 Recovered: 4,258,279 Death: 102,649

UK 4,365,461 UK Confirmed: 4,365,461 Active: 281,104 Recovered: 3,957,317 Death: 127,040

Turkey 3,745,657 Turkey Confirmed: 3,745,657 Active: 443,525 Recovered: 3,268,678 Death: 33,454

Italy 3,736,526 Italy Confirmed: 3,736,526 Active: 536,361 Recovered: 3,086,586 Death: 113,579

Germany 2,980,982 Germany Confirmed: 2,980,982 Active: 240,706 Recovered: 2,661,500 Death: 78,776

Pakistan 715,968 Pakistan Confirmed: 715,968 Active: 73,078 Recovered: 627,561 Death: 15,329

China 90,400 China Confirmed: 90,400 Active: 283 Recovered: 85,481 Death: 4,636

Mumbai, 10/4: In the battle of Master vs Prodigy, Delhi Capitals captain Risabh Pant has won the toss and has elected to bowl first. Chris Woakes, Tom Curran makes their debut for DC. On the other hand, Moen Ali makes his debut for CSK.