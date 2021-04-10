IPL 2021: DC wins the toss and elected to Bowl First

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
Mumbai, 10/4: In the battle of Master vs Prodigy, Delhi Capitals captain Risabh Pant has won the toss and has elected to bowl first. Chris Woakes, Tom Curran makes their debut for DC. On the other hand, Moen Ali makes his debut for CSK.

