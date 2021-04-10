IPL 2021: DC wins the toss and elected to Bowl First

-
World
135,517,401
WorldConfirmed: 135,517,401Active: 23,562,963Recovered: 109,022,270Death: 2,932,168
-
USA
31,805,293
USAConfirmed: 31,805,293Active: 6,878,066Recovered: 24,352,334Death: 574,893
-
Brazil
13,375,414
BrazilConfirmed: 13,375,414Active: 1,234,595Recovered: 11,791,885Death: 348,934
-
India
13,243,917
IndiaConfirmed: 13,243,917Active: 1,074,188Recovered: 12,001,104Death: 168,625
-
Russia
4,632,688
RussiaConfirmed: 4,632,688Active: 271,760Recovered: 4,258,279Death: 102,649
-
UK
4,365,461
UKConfirmed: 4,365,461Active: 281,104Recovered: 3,957,317Death: 127,040
-
Turkey
3,745,657
TurkeyConfirmed: 3,745,657Active: 443,525Recovered: 3,268,678Death: 33,454
-
Italy
3,736,526
ItalyConfirmed: 3,736,526Active: 536,361Recovered: 3,086,586Death: 113,579
-
Germany
2,980,982
GermanyConfirmed: 2,980,982Active: 240,706Recovered: 2,661,500Death: 78,776
-
Pakistan
715,968
PakistanConfirmed: 715,968Active: 73,078Recovered: 627,561Death: 15,329
-
China
90,400
ChinaConfirmed: 90,400Active: 283Recovered: 85,481Death: 4,636
Mumbai, 10/4: In the battle of Master vs Prodigy, Delhi Capitals captain Risabh Pant has won the toss and has elected to bowl first. Chris Woakes, Tom Curran makes their debut for DC. On the other hand, Moen Ali makes his debut for CSK.