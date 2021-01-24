IPL 2021: Rajasthan Royals Appoints Kumar Sangakkara as the Director of Cricket

COVID-19 Updates World 99,451,688 World Confirmed: 99,451,688 Active: 25,804,678 Recovered: 71,514,229 Death: 2,132,781

USA 25,578,968 USA Confirmed: 25,578,968 Active: 9,819,291 Recovered: 15,331,987 Death: 427,690

India 10,661,138 India Confirmed: 10,661,138 Active: 185,710 Recovered: 10,321,966 Death: 153,462

Brazil 8,816,254 Brazil Confirmed: 8,816,254 Active: 971,341 Recovered: 7,628,438 Death: 216,475

Russia 3,719,400 Russia Confirmed: 3,719,400 Active: 518,178 Recovered: 3,131,760 Death: 69,462

UK 3,617,459 UK Confirmed: 3,617,459 Active: 1,903,823 Recovered: 1,616,307 Death: 97,329

Italy 2,455,185 Italy Confirmed: 2,455,185 Active: 498,834 Recovered: 1,871,189 Death: 85,162

Turkey 2,424,328 Turkey Confirmed: 2,424,328 Active: 97,534 Recovered: 2,301,861 Death: 24,933

Germany 2,139,174 Germany Confirmed: 2,139,174 Active: 279,106 Recovered: 1,807,500 Death: 52,568

Pakistan 532,412 Pakistan Confirmed: 532,412 Active: 34,628 Recovered: 486,489 Death: 11,295

China 88,991 China Confirmed: 88,991 Active: 1,800 Recovered: 82,556 Death: 4,635

New Delhi, 24/1: Indian Premier League(IPL) franchise Rajasthan Royals has appointed former Sri Lanka Captain Kumar Sangakkara as their Director of Cricket for the next session.

Sangakkara is currently the president of the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), and now he will look after the cricket operations of the former IPL Champions. He will as well see the development of the Royals Academy in Nagpur, the franchise said in a statement.

“It’s a privilege to be joining the Rajasthan Royals and I am excited about the new challenge. To oversee the cricket strategy of a franchise in the leading cricket competition in the world, as well as building the development programs and cricketing infrastructure that will provide the future foundation of the IPL team’s on-field success, is an opportunity that really motivated me,” Sangakkara said after his appointment.

“I have really enjoyed speaking to the leadership group over the recent weeks and can’t wait to get going. The team includes some of the world’s best players and great personalities so it’s going to be fun and very exciting to work with this group,” he added.

Newly appointed RR Captain said, “He is someone who has had an exceptional cricket career himself and obviously understands the modern game. It’s great to have an all-time wicketkeeping great with us, he is someone who’s donned many hats, he was a fantastic keeper-batsman, he’s led Sri Lanka with grace and class throughout and has done it for years with the Sri Lankan national team across formats.”

“He’s someone who’s shown great character both on and off the field and the values that one associate with him are the same which we embody here at Rajasthan Royals. It is wonderful to have someone like him at the helm and is going to be fantastic to learn from him. I can’t wait to get started and work with him in the coming seasons,” Sanju added.