IPL 2021: The Player’s Auction will take place on this Date. Find out Details Here!

Mumbai, 27/1: The player’s auction for IPL 2021 will take place on February 18 in Chennai. IPL confirmed the news on its social media accounts.
IPL Tweeted, ALERT: IPL 2021 Player Auction on 18th February
Venue: Chennai
How excited are you for this year’s Player Auction?
Set your reminder folks
🚨ALERT🚨: IPL 2021 Player Auction on 18th February🗓️
Venue 📍: Chennai
How excited are you for this year's Player Auction? 😎👍
Set your reminder folks 🕰️ pic.twitter.com/xCnUDdGJCa
— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) January 27, 2021
The 14th edition of the Indian Premier League will take place in its usual March-April window. Ahead of the season, 139 players were retained while 57 were released.
Australia’s Steven Smith and Glen Maxwell may attract bidders this season. Among Indians, Umesh Yadav will interest bidders due to the lack of good Indian Pacers in the auction.