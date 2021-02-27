IPL 2021: Tournament to be played at multiple venues, Ahmedabad to host playoffs and Finals

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
Mumbai, 27/2: The rising Coronavirus cases have hampered BCCI’s plan to host the IPL in Mumbai this year. According to the latest reports, the BCCI is planning to take the tournament to 4-5 states.

The BCCI is contemplating hosting the IPL season in multiple venues, including Kolkata Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Delhi, and Ahmedabad. The discussions with the Maharastra Government are still on as nothing is finalized yet.

According to news agency PTI, the earlier discussions suggested that Mumbai could play the host considering it has four stadiums Wankhede, Brabourne, DY Patil, and Reliance Stadium, with the MCA Stadium in Pune, playing the fifth venue.

The organizers have to create one single bio-bubble in the above scenario.

With the rapid rise in the cases in Mumbai and all over Maharastra, the IPL could expand to four-five states, with the competition likely to begin from the second week of April.

 

 

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
