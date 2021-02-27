Jasprit Bumrah Pulls out of the Final Test due to Personal Reasons

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
Ahmedabad, 27/2: Indian bowling spearhead Jasprit Bumrah is released from the squad before the 4th test against England. Bumrah pulled out of the test due to ‘personal reasons’.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) issued a statement on Saturday, confirming the same while also asserting that no replacement for the player will be made.

“Jasprit Bumrah made a request to BCCI to be released from India’s squad ahead of the fourth Test owing to personal reasons. Accordingly, the fast bowler has been released and he will not be available for selection for the fourth Test,” the BCCI release read.

“There will be no addition to India’s squad for the final Test,” it added.

Indian Squad for the Final Test

Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ishant Sharma, Md. Siraj, Umesh Yadav

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
