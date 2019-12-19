IPL auction today at Kolkatta

Indian Premier League is one of the best T-20 leagues in the world. 332 players will go under the hammer in the mini-auction in Kolkatta today. The auction will set to begin at 2.30 PM. Only 73 spots are left vacant to be filled up.

Teams like KingsXI Punjab and Virat Kohli led Royal Challengers Bangalore will be looking to rebuild their squad after last season debacle. Whereas teams like Mumbai Indians, SRH and Chennai SuperKings will be looking to strengthen their squad. Teams like KKR, Rajasthan Royals will be looking to solve their weak spots.

West Indies players are expected to go for big bucks. Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Lynn, Pat Cummins, Glen Maxwell, Robin Uthappa, Colin D Grandhome’s price expected to skyrocket.

KingsXI Punjab has the highest purse left.