IPL to be held in October as World Cup is set to be postponed till 2022!

Cricket has been completely stalled for some time due to Coronavirus. However, no one knows when the players will play the match. But the good news is coming for cricketers and fans. The T20 World Cup to be held this year is almost certain to be postponed till 2022. But the good news is that with the postponement of the World Cup, the possibility of organizing the IPL in October has also increased with it. A teleconference of the International Cricket Council is expected to be held on Thursday. The ICC board member told PTI that a decision can be taken to postpone the T20 World Cup during the board meeting to be held on Thursday. It is unlikely that the T20 World Cup could progress in this situation

According to the news, broadcasters want the 2021 T20 World Cup to be held in India. With no live match this year, the game will have the most impact on the revenue, and the ICC’s revenue comes from broadcasting rights. In such a situation, no governing body can ignore it. If that happens, India will host the 2021 T20 World Cup, while Cricket Australia can host 2022 in October-November.