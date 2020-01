Iran,7/1: Iran has declared the USA defensive forces as terrorists after USA forces killed an Iranian general Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani. Soleimani was killed by the drone attack by the USA army. Iran has vowed to take revenge whereas Trump promised strong retaliation if Iran attacks the USA.

