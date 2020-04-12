Iran lifts restriction after lockdown

Tehran,12 /Iran4:finally started its important government offices after a relatively small lockdown to contain the deadly Coronavirus.Over 4,300 dead and 70,000 were infected by the deadly virus in Iran.

Authorities had issued an order for government agencies and all non-essential businesses to remain closed for one week after the Nowruz holiday ended on April 4. Government offices outside the capital, Tehran, reopened with two-thirds of employees coming in and the rest working from home, according to the state media.