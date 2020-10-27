Former Indian pacer and commentator Irfan Pathan celebrated his 36th birthday today.No one can forget about his hat-trick in the first over of the Karachi Test of 2006 for Team India and is the only cricketer to achieve this feat till now. He was also a part of winning worldcup squad.

301 wickets & 2,821 runs in intl. cricket 👍

2007 ICC World T20-winner 🏆

Only #TeamIndia bowler to take a first-over hat-trick 💪 Here's wishing @IrfanPathan a very happy birthday. 👏🎂 pic.twitter.com/egX1iXXw9u — BCCI (@BCCI) October 27, 2020