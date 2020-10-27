Irfan Pathan celebrated his 36th birthday

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
Former Indian pacer and commentator Irfan Pathan celebrated his 36th birthday today.No one can forget about his hat-trick in the first over of the Karachi Test of 2006 for Team India and is the only cricketer to achieve this feat till now. He was also a part of winning worldcup squad.

 

