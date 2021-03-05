ଧାନକିଣାରେ ଅନିୟମିତତା: ୨ ନିଲମ୍ବିତ

-
World
116,233,565
WorldConfirmed: 116,233,565Active: 21,748,861Recovered: 91,902,761Death: 2,581,943
-
USA
29,526,086
USAConfirmed: 29,526,086Active: 8,899,008Recovered: 20,093,442Death: 533,636
-
India
11,173,761
IndiaConfirmed: 11,173,761Active: 176,283Recovered: 10,839,894Death: 157,584
-
Brazil
10,796,506
BrazilConfirmed: 10,796,506Active: 898,298Recovered: 9,637,020Death: 261,188
-
Russia
4,290,135
RussiaConfirmed: 4,290,135Active: 332,455Recovered: 3,869,857Death: 87,823
-
UK
4,201,358
UKConfirmed: 4,201,358Active: 980,769Recovered: 3,096,564Death: 124,025
-
Italy
2,999,119
ItalyConfirmed: 2,999,119Active: 446,439Recovered: 2,453,706Death: 98,974
-
Turkey
2,746,158
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,746,158Active: 116,182Recovered: 2,601,137Death: 28,839
-
Germany
2,484,306
GermanyConfirmed: 2,484,306Active: 120,199Recovered: 2,292,100Death: 72,007
-
Pakistan
587,014
PakistanConfirmed: 587,014Active: 17,117Recovered: 556,769Death: 13,128
-
China
89,952
ChinaConfirmed: 89,952Active: 178Recovered: 85,138Death: 4,636
ଭଦ୍ରକ, ୫ା୩ (ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ଭଦ୍ରକ ଜିଲ୍ଲାରେ ଧାନ କିଣାରେ ଅନିୟମିତତା ନେଇ ୨ ଜଣଙ୍କୁ ନିଲମ୍ବିତ କରାଯାଇଛି । ଭଣ୍ଡାରିପୋଖରୀ ଥାନା ଅନ୍ତର୍ଗତ ମାଳଦା ସେବା ସମିତିରେ ଧାନକିଣାରେ ଅନିୟମିତତା ହୋଇଥିବା ଅଭିଯୋଗ ଆସିଥିଲା । ଅଭିଯୋଗ ଅନୁଯାୟୀ, ସମ୍ପାଦକ ମଦନ ସାହୁ ଓ ଡାଟା ଏଣ୍ଟ୍ରି ଅପରେଟର ଧୀରେନ୍ଦ୍ର ଧଳ ନିଲମ୍ବିତ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । କାର୍ଯ୍ୟରେ ଅବହେଳା ଅଭିଯୋଗରେ ଜିଲ୍ଲାପାଳ ଜ୍ଞାନ ଦାସ ଦୁଇଜଣଙ୍କୁ ନିଲମ୍ବିତ କରିଥିବା ଜଣାପଡ଼ିଛି ।