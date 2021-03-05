ଧାନକିଣାରେ ଅନିୟମିତତା: ୨ ନିଲମ୍ବିତ

Odisha
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
ଭଦ୍ରକ, ୫ା୩ (ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ଭଦ୍ରକ ଜିଲ୍ଲାରେ ଧାନ କିଣାରେ ଅନିୟମିତତା ନେଇ ୨ ଜଣଙ୍କୁ ନିଲମ୍ବିତ କରାଯାଇଛି । ଭଣ୍ଡାରିପୋଖରୀ ଥାନା ଅନ୍ତର୍ଗତ ମାଳଦା ସେବା ସମିତିରେ ଧାନକିଣାରେ ଅନିୟମିତତା ହୋଇଥିବା ଅଭିଯୋଗ ଆସିଥିଲା । ଅଭିଯୋଗ ଅନୁଯାୟୀ, ସମ୍ପାଦକ ମଦନ ସାହୁ ଓ ଡାଟା ଏଣ୍ଟ୍ରି ଅପରେଟର ଧୀରେନ୍ଦ୍ର ଧଳ ନିଲମ୍ବିତ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । କାର୍ଯ୍ୟରେ ଅବହେଳା ଅଭିଯୋଗରେ ଜିଲ୍ଲାପାଳ ଜ୍ଞାନ ଦାସ ଦୁଇଜଣଙ୍କୁ ନିଲମ୍ବିତ କରିଥିବା ଜଣାପଡ଼ିଛି ।

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
