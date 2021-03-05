ଶାଶୂଘରକୁ ବିଦାବେଳେ ଜୀବନରୁ ସବୁଦିନ ପାଇଁ ବିଦାୟ ନେଲେ କନ୍ୟା

ବଲାଙ୍ଗିର, ୫ା୩ (ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ଶାଶୂଘରକୁ ବିଦାୟ ନେଇ ଯାଉଥିବା ବେଳେ ଜଣେ କନ୍ୟାର ଜୀବନର ଦୀପ ସବୁଦିନ ପାଇଁ ଲିଭି ଯାଇଛି । ଫଳରେ ବାହାଘର ପରି ଖୁସିର ମୁହୂର୍ତ୍ତରେ ଉଭୟ କନ୍ୟା ଓ ବର ପରିବାରରେ ଶୋକର ଛାୟା ଖେଳିଯାଇଛି । ବଲାଙ୍ଗିର ଜିଲ୍ଲା ବିନିକା ଥାନା କୁଲୁଣ୍ଡା ଗାଁରେ ଏହି ଘଟଣାଟି ଘଟିଛି । ତେତେଲ ଗାଁର ଜଣେ ଯୁବକଙ୍କ ସହିତ ଝିଅର ବାହାଘର ହୋଇଥିଲା । କନ୍ୟା ବିଦାୟ ସମୟରେ କାନ୍ଦି କାନ୍ଦି ଅଚେତ ହୋଇପଡ଼ିବାରୁ ହୃଦଘାତରେ ତାଙ୍କର ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ଘଟିଥିବା ଡାକ୍ତର ସୂଚନା ଦେଇଛନ୍ତି । ତାଙ୍କୁ ଡୁଙ୍ଗୁରିପାଲି ଡାକ୍ତରଖାନାରେ ଭର୍ତ୍ତି କରାଯାଇଥିବା ବେଳେ ସେଠାରେ ଡାକ୍ତର ତାଙ୍କୁ ମୃତ ଘୋଷଣା କରିଥିଲେ ।

