ଶାଶୂଘରକୁ ବିଦାବେଳେ ଜୀବନରୁ ସବୁଦିନ ପାଇଁ ବିଦାୟ ନେଲେ କନ୍ୟା

-
World
116,220,055
WorldConfirmed: 116,220,055Active: 21,742,851Recovered: 91,895,511Death: 2,581,693
-
USA
29,526,086
USAConfirmed: 29,526,086Active: 8,899,008Recovered: 20,093,442Death: 533,636
-
India
11,173,572
IndiaConfirmed: 11,173,572Active: 177,967Recovered: 10,838,021Death: 157,584
-
Brazil
10,796,506
BrazilConfirmed: 10,796,506Active: 898,298Recovered: 9,637,020Death: 261,188
-
Russia
4,290,135
RussiaConfirmed: 4,290,135Active: 332,455Recovered: 3,869,857Death: 87,823
-
UK
4,201,358
UKConfirmed: 4,201,358Active: 980,769Recovered: 3,096,564Death: 124,025
-
Italy
2,999,119
ItalyConfirmed: 2,999,119Active: 446,439Recovered: 2,453,706Death: 98,974
-
Turkey
2,746,158
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,746,158Active: 116,182Recovered: 2,601,137Death: 28,839
-
Germany
2,484,306
GermanyConfirmed: 2,484,306Active: 128,899Recovered: 2,283,400Death: 72,007
-
Pakistan
585,435
PakistanConfirmed: 585,435Active: 17,117Recovered: 555,242Death: 13,076
-
China
89,952
ChinaConfirmed: 89,952Active: 178Recovered: 85,138Death: 4,636
ବଲାଙ୍ଗିର, ୫ା୩ (ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ଶାଶୂଘରକୁ ବିଦାୟ ନେଇ ଯାଉଥିବା ବେଳେ ଜଣେ କନ୍ୟାର ଜୀବନର ଦୀପ ସବୁଦିନ ପାଇଁ ଲିଭି ଯାଇଛି । ଫଳରେ ବାହାଘର ପରି ଖୁସିର ମୁହୂର୍ତ୍ତରେ ଉଭୟ କନ୍ୟା ଓ ବର ପରିବାରରେ ଶୋକର ଛାୟା ଖେଳିଯାଇଛି । ବଲାଙ୍ଗିର ଜିଲ୍ଲା ବିନିକା ଥାନା କୁଲୁଣ୍ଡା ଗାଁରେ ଏହି ଘଟଣାଟି ଘଟିଛି । ତେତେଲ ଗାଁର ଜଣେ ଯୁବକଙ୍କ ସହିତ ଝିଅର ବାହାଘର ହୋଇଥିଲା । କନ୍ୟା ବିଦାୟ ସମୟରେ କାନ୍ଦି କାନ୍ଦି ଅଚେତ ହୋଇପଡ଼ିବାରୁ ହୃଦଘାତରେ ତାଙ୍କର ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ଘଟିଥିବା ଡାକ୍ତର ସୂଚନା ଦେଇଛନ୍ତି । ତାଙ୍କୁ ଡୁଙ୍ଗୁରିପାଲି ଡାକ୍ତରଖାନାରେ ଭର୍ତ୍ତି କରାଯାଇଥିବା ବେଳେ ସେଠାରେ ଡାକ୍ତର ତାଙ୍କୁ ମୃତ ଘୋଷଣା କରିଥିଲେ ।