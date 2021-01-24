Is ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ going Off Air?

FeaturedBollywoodEntertainment
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
Mumbai, 24/1: For many Indian households The Kapil Sharma show is a go-to programme for entertainment. For the years the comedy show has garnered a huge fan base. The show went off briefly during the Corona Pandemic but resumed shoot when the lockdown was relaxed.

If a report from Telly Chakkar is to be believed, the show will go off-air soon. But it will return for a new season. The news may come as a shock for viewers who watch the show over the weekends with the entire family.

The reason behind the show going off-air is Kapil Sharma’s new show with Netflix which he announced earlier this year.

The fans of the show will wait for Kapil Sharma to be back with a second season soon.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
