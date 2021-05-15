Israel-Palestine Clash: Israel sent troops to the Gaza border, now there will be war on the ground!

Israel has sent its troops to fight the land on the border of Gaza. many people are leaving their homes in Gaza due to the threat of Israeli attack.

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
Violence erupted after the Israeli security forces attacked the Namazis in the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem last week, is now seen to escalate to war.

Israel has sent its troops to fight the land on the border of Gaza. According to AFP report, many people are leaving their homes in Gaza due to the threat of Israeli attack.

Until now, the fight between the two factions was limited to airstrikes and rocket firing, but now Israel has sent its troops to fight on the ground, which has further heightened the possibility of war. The Israeli army said in a statement, “The Israeli plane and the army on the ground are carrying out an attack in the Gaza Strip.”

The Israeli army said that the army and the air force were involved in the attack on Friday, but the army has not entered Gaza. According to the BBC report, attacks by fighter jets and helicopters intensified on the Gaza border. There is heavy firing there.

In a statement released on Friday morning, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Israel’s military operation against Palestinian extremists will continue as long as it is needed. Netanyahu said that Hamas, the Islamic organization of Gaza, will pay a heavy price for it. A spokesman for the Hamas army also said that if the Israeli army starts fighting on the ground, then their organization is ready to teach a tough lesson.

There is a lot of destruction in Gaza in the Israeli air strike. According to a Reuters report, at least 83 people have been killed in the Israeli attack on Gaza, including 17 children. According to Gaza’s Health Ministry, hundreds of injured in the Israeli attack are being treated in hospitals.

A 6-story building collapsed in Israel’s new attack on Gaza. It is being told that this building was the location of Hamas, an extremist group of Palestinians.

 

 

