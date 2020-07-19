IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said: 200 new Indian apps created after ban on Chinese apps

Union IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said that India’s app economy is growing unprecedentedly. The country’s goal is to overtake China to become the number one mobile manufacturing hub in the world. Prasad also said that data privacy is a fundamental right and requires a progressive and robotic balancing act.

Data Privacy Fundamental Rights

Addressing the late Thakur Prasad Century Memorial Lecture, Prasad said that the government recently banned 59 Chinese apps for reasons of national security and data privacy. The Prime Minister asked to create new Indian apps and 200 new applications have arrived. This webinar was organized by an NGO Atmabodh.