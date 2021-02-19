Its Ranveer vs Ranbir at the Box-office, ’83’ and ‘Shamshera’ to clash

COVID-19 Updates World 110,941,285 World Confirmed: 110,941,285 Active: 22,603,924 Recovered: 85,882,735 Death: 2,454,626

Mumbai, 19/2: Two of the biggest stars of this generation Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh will clash with each other at the box-office this year. Ranveer’s film ’83’ and Ranveer’s film ‘Shamshera’ will release on June 25th. This will be arguably the biggest box-office clash of the year.

Ranveer Singh’s film ’83’ was scheduled to release last year but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The film is based on the Indian Cricket Team’s triumph at the 1983 cricket world cup. Ranveer plays the role of Kapil Dev in the film. The film directed by Kabir Singh also stars Deepika Padukone, Shakib Salim, Pankaj Tripathy among others.

On the other hand, ‘Shamshera’ is a period action film which stars Ranbir Kapoor in a never seen before avatar. The film is set in the British era, where a decoit tribe who fights the British for their rights. The film made on a huge scale and contains high-octane action scenes. The film is directed by Karan Malhotra. It also stars Vanni Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt.

The fans of both the actors will are awaiting the release of the films. If nobody backs out then we are all set for one of the biggest box-office clashes in the history of Bollywood.