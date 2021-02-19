Its Ranveer vs Ranbir at the Box-office, ’83’ and ‘Shamshera’ to clash

FeaturedEntertainment
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 110,941,285
    World
    Confirmed: 110,941,285
    Active: 22,603,924
    Recovered: 85,882,735
    Death: 2,454,626
  • USA 28,524,479
    USA
    Confirmed: 28,524,479
    Active: 9,314,206
    Recovered: 18,704,956
    Death: 505,317
  • India 10,968,818
    India
    Confirmed: 10,968,818
    Active: 140,813
    Recovered: 10,671,826
    Death: 156,179
  • Brazil 10,030,626
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 10,030,626
    Active: 791,770
    Recovered: 8,995,246
    Death: 243,610
  • Russia 4,139,031
    Russia
    Confirmed: 4,139,031
    Active: 376,686
    Recovered: 3,679,949
    Death: 82,396
  • UK 4,083,242
    UK
    Confirmed: 4,083,242
    Active: 1,632,854
    Recovered: 2,331,001
    Death: 119,387
  • Italy 2,765,412
    Italy
    Confirmed: 2,765,412
    Active: 384,501
    Recovered: 2,286,024
    Death: 94,887
  • Turkey 2,616,600
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 2,616,600
    Active: 84,729
    Recovered: 2,504,050
    Death: 27,821
  • Germany 2,372,209
    Germany
    Confirmed: 2,372,209
    Active: 128,362
    Recovered: 2,176,300
    Death: 67,547
  • Pakistan 568,506
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 568,506
    Active: 24,139
    Recovered: 531,840
    Death: 12,527
  • China 89,816
    China
    Confirmed: 89,816
    Active: 484
    Recovered: 84,696
    Death: 4,636

Mumbai, 19/2: Two of the biggest stars of this generation Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh will clash with each other at the box-office this year. Ranveer’s film ’83’ and Ranveer’s film ‘Shamshera’ will release on June 25th. This will be arguably the biggest box-office clash of the year.

Ranveer Singh’s film ’83’ was scheduled to release last year but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The film is based on the Indian Cricket Team’s triumph at the 1983 cricket world cup. Ranveer plays the role of Kapil Dev in the film. The film directed by Kabir Singh also stars Deepika Padukone, Shakib Salim, Pankaj Tripathy among others.

Image

On the other hand, ‘Shamshera’ is a period action film which stars Ranbir Kapoor in a never seen before avatar. The film is set in the British era, where a decoit tribe who fights the British for their rights. The film made on a huge scale and contains high-octane action scenes. The film is directed by Karan Malhotra. It also stars Vanni Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt.

Image

The fans of both the actors will are awaiting the release of the films. If nobody backs out then we are all set for one of the biggest box-office clashes in the history of Bollywood.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.