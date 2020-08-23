Jacques Kallis, Zaheer Abbas and Lisa Sthalekar inducted into ICC Hall of Fame

International Cricket Council (ICC) inducted legends, Jacques Kallis, Zaheer Abbas, and Lisa Sthalekar inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame.

Kallis said,“It’s a great honour to be inducted into the ICC Cricket Hall of Fame. It is something that I never expected when I started playing. I certainly did not play the game for any accolades or anything like that, I only wanted to win the games for whoever I was playing for.

“But it is nice to be recognized when one has succeeded in the sport, it is nice to be recognised by people for something that you have achieved in the game, something that I am really proud of,”

