ପୋଢ଼ୁଆଁ ହେବେ କଳାଠାକୁର: ମାମୁଁ ଘରୁ ଯିବ ଅଷ୍ଟମୀ ଭାର

ପୁରୀ, ୬ା୧୨ (ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ମାର୍ଗଶିର ମାସ କୃଷ୍ଣପକ୍ଷ ଅଷ୍ଟମୀରେ ମହାପ୍ରଭୁ ଶ୍ରୀ ଜଗନ୍ନାଥ ପୋଢ଼ୁଆଁ ହେବେ । ଏନେଇ ମାମୁଁଘର ନିଆଳିର ମାଧବାନନ୍ଦଜୀଉ ମନ୍ଦିରରୁ ଭଣଜାଙ୍କ ପାଇଁ ଅଷ୍ଟମୀ ଭାର ସହ ନବବସ୍ତ୍ର ପଠାଯିବ । ମହାପ୍ରଭୁ ଏହି ଅବସରରେ ନୂଆ ବସ୍ତ୍ର ପରିଧାନ କରିବେ । ସୂଚନାଯୋଗ୍ୟ ଯେ, କାଳିଆ ଠାକୁରଙ୍କ ଏହି ପ୍ରଥା କିଛି ବର୍ଷ ହେଲା ବନ୍ଦ ରହିଥିଲା । କିଛି ଜଗନ୍ନାଥ ପ୍ରେମୀଙ୍କ ପାଇଁ ଏହି ପରମ୍ପରା ପୁନଃ ଆରମ୍ଭ କରାଯାଇଛି । ସଂପ୍ରତି କୋଭିଡ କଟକଣା ରହିଥିବାରୁ ଅଳ୍ପସଂଖ୍ୟକ ଭକ୍ତ ପୁରୀ ଯିବାର କାର୍ଯ୍ୟକ୍ରମ ରହିଛି ।