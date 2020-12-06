Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip receive Pfizer’s Covid vaccine in coming Days

FeaturedInternationalTop Stories
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 66,984,311
    World
    Confirmed: 66,984,311
    Active: 19,082,755
    Recovered: 46,364,717
    Death: 1,536,839
  • USA 14,983,425
    USA
    Confirmed: 14,983,425
    Active: 5,907,862
    Recovered: 8,787,738
    Death: 287,825
  • India 9,646,849
    India
    Confirmed: 9,646,849
    Active: 404,112
    Recovered: 9,102,501
    Death: 140,236
  • Brazil 6,577,177
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 6,577,177
    Active: 639,173
    Recovered: 5,761,363
    Death: 176,641
  • Russia 2,460,770
    Russia
    Confirmed: 2,460,770
    Active: 479,891
    Recovered: 1,937,738
    Death: 43,141
  • Italy 1,709,991
    Italy
    Confirmed: 1,709,991
    Active: 754,169
    Recovered: 896,308
    Death: 59,514
  • UK 1,705,971
    UK
    Confirmed: 1,705,971
    Active: 1,644,957
    Recovered: N/A
    Death: 61,014
  • Germany 1,170,095
    Germany
    Confirmed: 1,170,095
    Active: 315,420
    Recovered: 835,700
    Death: 18,975
  • Turkey 797,893
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 797,893
    Active: 355,946
    Recovered: 427,242
    Death: 14,705
  • Pakistan 416,499
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 416,499
    Active: 53,126
    Recovered: 355,012
    Death: 8,361
  • China 86,619
    China
    Confirmed: 86,619
    Active: 279
    Recovered: 81,706
    Death: 4,634

New Delhi, 6/12: Queen Elizabeth and her husband Prince Philip will receive the mRNA-based coronavirus vaccine in the coming weeks.

94-Year-old monarch and her husband Prince Philip (99) will be administered a dose of Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine in line with the UK’s roll-out plan. The elderly care home residents and their carers, healthcare workers, and those aged 80 and above will be the first to be inoculated in the UK apart from frontline health and care staff.

Efforts are also being made to ensure that the Covid-19 vaccine, being manufactured at Pfizer’s plant in the Belgian city of Puurs, reaches the UK without any hiccups. It is likely to be transported in temperature-controlled thermal shippers with the help of dry ice

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.