Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip receive Pfizer’s Covid vaccine in coming Days

New Delhi, 6/12: Queen Elizabeth and her husband Prince Philip will receive the mRNA-based coronavirus vaccine in the coming weeks.

94-Year-old monarch and her husband Prince Philip (99) will be administered a dose of Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine in line with the UK’s roll-out plan. The elderly care home residents and their carers, healthcare workers, and those aged 80 and above will be the first to be inoculated in the UK apart from frontline health and care staff.

Efforts are also being made to ensure that the Covid-19 vaccine, being manufactured at Pfizer’s plant in the Belgian city of Puurs, reaches the UK without any hiccups. It is likely to be transported in temperature-controlled thermal shippers with the help of dry ice