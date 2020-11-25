Jallikattu is India’s official entry to Oscars 2021

Mumbai, 25/11: Lijo Jose Pellissery’s Jallikattu got selected by the Film Federation of India as India’s official entry to Oscars 2021. The jury headed by filmmaker Rahul Rawail picked the Malayalam film as India’s entry in the category of Best International Film at the 93rd Academy Awards aka the Oscars. The film is an action drama that depicts a chaotic day in the life of a village where a bull has run amok.

Lijo Pellissery’s Jallikattu beat 26 other films to be India’s entry to the Oscars. The films that Jallikattu beat includes Chaitanya Tamhane’s Venice International Film Festival-winner The Disciple, Rohena Gera’s Is Love Enough, Sir, Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s Shikara, Meghna Gulzar’s Chhappak, Netflix releases such as Bulbul and Serious Men, and Amazon Prime Videos releases Gulabo Sitabo, Shakuntala Devi and Chhalaang.

“It’s a film which shows human instincts are worse than (that of) animals,” said Rahul Rawail of the film. “The unique ensemble of characters and the location, coupled with the technical and human aspects, it was the best from the package. It is a production to be proud of.” he added, praising the film and informing that it was “a majority choice” of the 14-member jury.