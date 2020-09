In a big blow to the IPL franchise Sunriseers Hyderabad, all-rounder Mitchel Marsh is out of IPL 2020 because of the injury during the match between SRH and RCB.

however, SRH roped in experienced West indies all-rounder Jason Holder to replace Marsh. In a statement put out by the franchise on Wednesday, they said, “Mitchell Marsh has been ruled out due to injury. We wish him a speedy recovery. Jason Holder will replace him for IPL 2020.”