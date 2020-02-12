Jasprit Bumrah loses No1 spot

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
Mumbai, 12/2: Trent Boult has replaced Indian pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah as number 1 ODI bowler. Jasprit Bumrah dropped 45 rating points for his poor performance in the recent New Zeland ODI series. New Zeland whitewashed India 3-0 in the recent ODI series. Trent Boult, who has climbed to the top spot despite not playing the ODI series against India with a hand injury.

Virat Kohli retained his top spot despite the horror show in the New Zeland series. Rohit Sharma retained his number 2 spot.

