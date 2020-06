Poet cum lyricist Javed Akhtar wins the prestigious Richard Dawkins award for his “critical thinking, holding religious dogma up to scrutiny, advancing human progress and humanist values”.He is the first Indian to win this prestigious award.

This award is given to the top thinkers of the world. This award was named after a famous English biological scientist Richard Dawkins.

Akhtar’s wife Shabana Azmi expressed her pleasure,” “This is a huge honor,”.