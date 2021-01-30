Jay Shah appointed as the President of Asian Cricket Council

COVID-19 Updates World 102,795,487 World Confirmed: 102,795,487 Active: 26,091,336 Recovered: 74,483,533 Death: 2,220,618

USA 26,516,051 USA Confirmed: 26,516,051 Active: 9,863,399 Recovered: 16,205,125 Death: 447,527

India 10,740,309 India Confirmed: 10,740,309 Active: 171,027 Recovered: 10,415,080 Death: 154,202

Brazil 9,119,477 Brazil Confirmed: 9,119,477 Active: 936,059 Recovered: 7,960,643 Death: 222,775

Russia 3,832,080 Russia Confirmed: 3,832,080 Active: 479,419 Recovered: 3,279,964 Death: 72,697

UK 3,772,813 UK Confirmed: 3,772,813 Active: 1,994,506 Recovered: 1,673,936 Death: 104,371

Italy 2,529,070 Italy Confirmed: 2,529,070 Active: 467,824 Recovered: 1,973,388 Death: 87,858

Turkey 2,464,030 Turkey Confirmed: 2,464,030 Active: 89,985 Recovered: 2,348,309 Death: 25,736

Germany 2,209,901 Germany Confirmed: 2,209,901 Active: 240,895 Recovered: 1,911,800 Death: 57,206

Pakistan 543,214 Pakistan Confirmed: 543,214 Active: 33,439 Recovered: 498,152 Death: 11,623

China 89,430 China Confirmed: 89,430 Active: 1,711 Recovered: 83,083 Death: 4,636

Mumbai, 30/1 : BCCI Secretary Jay Shah has been appointed as the President of Asian Cricket Council.

“The ACC is delighted to announce that Mr. Jay Shah, Hon. Secretary, BCCI has been appointed as its new President. Mr. Shah is the youngest person ever to be appointed to the office. We look forward to working under his energetic and dynamic leadership to take cricket in Asia to new heights!”tweets Asian Cricket Council.

BCCI treasurer Arun Singh Dhumal shared this news in social media.