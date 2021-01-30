Jay Shah appointed as the President of Asian Cricket Council

-
World
WorldConfirmed: 102,795,487Active: 26,091,336Recovered: 74,483,533Death: 2,220,618
-
USA
USAConfirmed: 26,516,051Active: 9,863,399Recovered: 16,205,125Death: 447,527
-
India
IndiaConfirmed: 10,740,309Active: 171,027Recovered: 10,415,080Death: 154,202
-
Brazil
BrazilConfirmed: 9,119,477Active: 936,059Recovered: 7,960,643Death: 222,775
-
Russia
RussiaConfirmed: 3,832,080Active: 479,419Recovered: 3,279,964Death: 72,697
-
UK
UKConfirmed: 3,772,813Active: 1,994,506Recovered: 1,673,936Death: 104,371
-
Italy
ItalyConfirmed: 2,529,070Active: 467,824Recovered: 1,973,388Death: 87,858
-
Turkey
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,464,030Active: 89,985Recovered: 2,348,309Death: 25,736
-
Germany
GermanyConfirmed: 2,209,901Active: 240,895Recovered: 1,911,800Death: 57,206
-
Pakistan
PakistanConfirmed: 543,214Active: 33,439Recovered: 498,152Death: 11,623
-
China
ChinaConfirmed: 89,430Active: 1,711Recovered: 83,083Death: 4,636
Mumbai, 30/1 : BCCI Secretary Jay Shah has been appointed as the President of Asian Cricket Council.
“The ACC is delighted to announce that Mr. Jay Shah, Hon. Secretary, BCCI has been appointed as its new President. Mr. Shah is the youngest person ever to be appointed to the office. We look forward to working under his energetic and dynamic leadership to take cricket in Asia to new heights!”tweets Asian Cricket Council.
BCCI treasurer Arun Singh Dhumal shared this news in social media.