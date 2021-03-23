Jayalalitha comes Alive in the Trailer of ‘Thalaivi’. Watch the Powerful Trailer here!

-
Mumbai, 23/2: The trailer of ‘Thalaivi’ a biopic of former Tail Nadu CM Jayalalitha is out. Kangana Ranaut as Jaya impresses. The film will showcase Jayalalitha’s journey from her film days to her Political career.
The film will release in three languages Hindi, Tamil, Telugu. AL Vijay directs the movie. The film also stars Arvind Swamy as Actor-turned politician MGR.
Popular trade analyst shared the trailer of Thalaivi and wrote, “KANGANA: #THALAIVI TRAILER… On #KanganaRanaut’s birthday today, Team #Thalaivi unveils the BRILLIANT TRAILER of the film… Stars #KanganaRanaut as #Jayalalitha and #ArvindSwami as #MGR… Directed by AL Vijay (sic).”
KANGANA: #THALAIVI TRAILER… On #KanganaRanaut's birthday today, Team #Thalaivi unveils the BRILLIANT TRAILER of the film… Stars #KanganaRanaut as #Jayalalitha and #ArvindSwami as #MGR… Directed by AL Vijay… #ThalaiviTrailer: https://t.co/xSLLs4cx0x pic.twitter.com/5On4f5UKbj
— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 23, 2021
Taran Adarsh also confirmed that Thalaivi will release on April 23 in three languages – Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi. As reported earlier, the film will release in two parts.
WATCH THE TRAILER HERE: