Jayalalitha comes Alive in the Trailer of ‘Thalaivi’. Watch the Powerful Trailer here!

FeaturedEntertainment
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 124,338,690
    World
    Confirmed: 124,338,690
    Active: 21,276,853
    Recovered: 100,325,116
    Death: 2,736,721
  • USA 30,576,962
    USA
    Confirmed: 30,576,962
    Active: 7,175,014
    Recovered: 22,846,003
    Death: 555,945
  • Brazil 12,051,619
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 12,051,619
    Active: 1,247,939
    Recovered: 10,507,995
    Death: 295,685
  • India 11,686,796
    India
    Confirmed: 11,686,796
    Active: 345,343
    Recovered: 11,181,253
    Death: 160,200
  • Russia 4,474,610
    Russia
    Confirmed: 4,474,610
    Active: 290,747
    Recovered: 4,088,045
    Death: 95,818
  • UK 4,301,925
    UK
    Confirmed: 4,301,925
    Active: 481,598
    Recovered: 3,694,155
    Death: 126,172
  • Italy 3,400,877
    Italy
    Confirmed: 3,400,877
    Active: 563,067
    Recovered: 2,732,482
    Death: 105,328
  • Turkey 3,035,338
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 3,035,338
    Active: 160,479
    Recovered: 2,844,681
    Death: 30,178
  • Germany 2,678,262
    Germany
    Confirmed: 2,678,262
    Active: 169,044
    Recovered: 2,433,800
    Death: 75,418
  • Pakistan 633,741
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 633,741
    Active: 34,535
    Recovered: 585,271
    Death: 13,935
  • China 90,115
    China
    Confirmed: 90,115
    Active: 158
    Recovered: 85,321
    Death: 4,636

Mumbai, 23/2: The trailer of ‘Thalaivi’ a biopic of former Tail Nadu CM Jayalalitha is out. Kangana Ranaut as Jaya impresses. The film will showcase Jayalalitha’s journey from her film days to her Political career.

The film will release in three languages Hindi, Tamil, Telugu. AL Vijay directs the movie. The film also stars Arvind Swamy as Actor-turned politician MGR.

Popular trade analyst shared the trailer of Thalaivi and wrote, “KANGANA: #THALAIVI TRAILER… On #KanganaRanaut’s birthday today, Team #Thalaivi unveils the BRILLIANT TRAILER of the film… Stars #KanganaRanaut as #Jayalalitha and #ArvindSwami as #MGR… Directed by AL Vijay (sic).”

Taran Adarsh also confirmed that Thalaivi will release on April 23 in three languages – Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi. As reported earlier, the film will release in two parts.

WATCH THE TRAILER HERE: 

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.