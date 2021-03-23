England won the toss and Elected to Bowl. Krunal Pandya and Prasidh Krishna to Debut for India!

Pune, 23/3: England captain Eoin Morgan has won the toss yet again and elected to bowl first. This is the first of the three-match ODI series and is played behind closed doors in Pune.

India has handed the national cap to Krunal Pandya and Fast Bowler Prasidh Krishna. India is going in with 6 specialist bowlers. On the other hand England will miss the services of Pacer Jofra Archer.

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), KL Rahul(w), Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna

England (Playing XI): Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan(c), Jos Buttler(w), Ben Stokes, Sam Billings, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

 

