ଓଃ କି ତାତି ! ୩୯ ଡିଗ୍ରୀ ଉପରେ ରାଜ୍ୟର ୧୨ଟି ସହର

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର,୨୩ ।୩(ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ଗ୍ରୀଷ୍ମପ୍ରବାହ ବଢିବାରେ ଲାଗିଛି । ଏହାରି ମଧ୍ୟରେ ଗତ ୨୪ ଘଣ୍ଟାରେ ମଧ୍ୟରେ ୧୨ଟି ସହରର ତାପମାତ୍ରା ୩୯ ଡିଗ୍ରୀ ଉପରେ ରହିଛି । ବୌଦ୍ଧରେ ସର୍ବାଧିକ ୪୧ ଡିଗ୍ରୀ ତାପାମାତ୍ରା ରେକର୍ଡ କରାଯାଇଛି । ସେହିପରି ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱରରେ ୪୦.୨, ସମ୍ବଲପୁରରେ ୩୯.୮, ନୟାଗଡରେ ୩୯.୬, ଅନୁଗୁଳ ଓ ଟିଟିଲାଗଡରେ ୩୯.୫ ଡିଗ୍ରୀ, ବାରିପଦା, ହୀରାକୁଦ ଓ ତାଳଚେରର ତାପମାତ୍ରାରେ ୩୯.୫ ଡିଗ୍ରୀ ତାପମାତ୍ରା ରହିଛି । ଏହା ସହ କଟକ, ଭବାନୀପାଟଣା ଓ ମାଲକାନଗିରି ତାପମାତ୍ରା ୩୯ ଡିଗ୍ରୀ ସେଲସିୟସ୍ ତାପମାତ୍ରା ରେକର୍ଡ କରାଯାଇଛି ।

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
