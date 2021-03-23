ଓଃ କି ତାତି ! ୩୯ ଡିଗ୍ରୀ ଉପରେ ରାଜ୍ୟର ୧୨ଟି ସହର

-
World
124,338,690
WorldConfirmed: 124,338,690Active: 21,276,853Recovered: 100,325,116Death: 2,736,721
-
USA
30,576,962
USAConfirmed: 30,576,962Active: 7,175,014Recovered: 22,846,003Death: 555,945
-
Brazil
12,051,619
BrazilConfirmed: 12,051,619Active: 1,247,939Recovered: 10,507,995Death: 295,685
-
India
11,686,796
IndiaConfirmed: 11,686,796Active: 345,343Recovered: 11,181,253Death: 160,200
-
Russia
4,474,610
RussiaConfirmed: 4,474,610Active: 290,747Recovered: 4,088,045Death: 95,818
-
UK
4,301,925
UKConfirmed: 4,301,925Active: 481,598Recovered: 3,694,155Death: 126,172
-
Italy
3,400,877
ItalyConfirmed: 3,400,877Active: 563,067Recovered: 2,732,482Death: 105,328
-
Turkey
3,035,338
TurkeyConfirmed: 3,035,338Active: 160,479Recovered: 2,844,681Death: 30,178
-
Germany
2,678,262
GermanyConfirmed: 2,678,262Active: 169,044Recovered: 2,433,800Death: 75,418
-
Pakistan
633,741
PakistanConfirmed: 633,741Active: 34,535Recovered: 585,271Death: 13,935
-
China
90,115
ChinaConfirmed: 90,115Active: 158Recovered: 85,321Death: 4,636
ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର,୨୩ ।୩(ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ଗ୍ରୀଷ୍ମପ୍ରବାହ ବଢିବାରେ ଲାଗିଛି । ଏହାରି ମଧ୍ୟରେ ଗତ ୨୪ ଘଣ୍ଟାରେ ମଧ୍ୟରେ ୧୨ଟି ସହରର ତାପମାତ୍ରା ୩୯ ଡିଗ୍ରୀ ଉପରେ ରହିଛି । ବୌଦ୍ଧରେ ସର୍ବାଧିକ ୪୧ ଡିଗ୍ରୀ ତାପାମାତ୍ରା ରେକର୍ଡ କରାଯାଇଛି । ସେହିପରି ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱରରେ ୪୦.୨, ସମ୍ବଲପୁରରେ ୩୯.୮, ନୟାଗଡରେ ୩୯.୬, ଅନୁଗୁଳ ଓ ଟିଟିଲାଗଡରେ ୩୯.୫ ଡିଗ୍ରୀ, ବାରିପଦା, ହୀରାକୁଦ ଓ ତାଳଚେରର ତାପମାତ୍ରାରେ ୩୯.୫ ଡିଗ୍ରୀ ତାପମାତ୍ରା ରହିଛି । ଏହା ସହ କଟକ, ଭବାନୀପାଟଣା ଓ ମାଲକାନଗିରି ତାପମାତ୍ରା ୩୯ ଡିଗ୍ରୀ ସେଲସିୟସ୍ ତାପମାତ୍ରା ରେକର୍ଡ କରାଯାଇଛି ।